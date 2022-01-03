North Alabama, Lipscomb start conference play

North Alabama (7-6, 0-0) vs. Lipscomb (7-8, 0-0) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts…

North Alabama (7-6, 0-0) vs. Lipscomb (7-8, 0-0)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts North Alabama as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, North Alabama finished with seven wins and eight losses, while Lipscomb won nine games and lost six.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Jacob Ognacevic has put up 17.7 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Bisons. Ahsan Asadullah is also a top contributor, producing 10.9 points and six rebounds per game. The Lions have been led by C.J. Brim, who is averaging 9.5 points.CLUTCH C.J.: Brim has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lions are 0-5 when they allow 70 or more points and 7-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 70 points. The Bisons are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 7-2 when they exceed 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bisons are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 2-8 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Lions are 6-0 when they score at least 72 points and 1-6 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Alabama defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.1 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Lions 22nd among Division I teams. Lipscomb has turned the ball over on 21.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bisons 310th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.