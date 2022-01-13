CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
No. 7 Purdue hosts Nebraska following Williams’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

January 13, 2022, 1:42 AM

Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Purdue faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Trevion Williams scored 21 points in Purdue’s 74-67 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Boilermakers are 8-1 in home games. Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Williams averaging 3.3.

The Cornhuskers are 0-6 against Big Ten opponents. Nebraska is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 73.9 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

The Boilermakers and Cornhuskers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.2 points for the Boilermakers. Sasha Stefanovic is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Bryce McGowens is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. Keisei Tominaga is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 71.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

