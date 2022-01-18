No. 2 Auburn plays Georgia following Kessler’s 20-point performance

Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Georgia Bulldogs (5-12, 0-4 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (16-1, 5-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts the Georgia Bulldogs after Walker Kessler scored 20 points in Auburn’s 80-71 win against the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 at home. Auburn ranks fourth in the SEC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jabari Smith averaging 5.6.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-4 against SEC opponents. Georgia averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 9.8 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games for Auburn.

Kario Oquendo is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Braelen Bridges is averaging 7.7 points over the past 10 games for Georgia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 9.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

