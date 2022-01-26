No. 19 Oregon women beat Utah for 12th straight time

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, Endyia Rogers added 14…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, Endyia Rogers added 14 points and No. 19 Oregon made six free throws in the final minute to hold off Utah 70-66 on Wednesday for its 12th straight victory in the series.

Sabally made 1 of 2 free throws for a 61-60 lead and teammate Maddie Scherr stole it after a Utah rebound, leading to Sydney Parrish’s open 3-pointer in the corner for a four-point advantage with 1:52 left.

It was Oregon’s only made field goal in the final five minutes.

After a Utah steal, Gianna Kneepkens was fouled and made two free throws, reaching 19 straight makes, with 21.4 seconds left to pull within 68-66. Te-Hina Paopao made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for Oregon and Scherr grabbed the offensive rebound before another 1-for-2 trip at the line by Rogers to give the Ducks a four-point lead with 18 seconds left.

Paopao and Parrish each scored 13 points for Oregon (12-5, 4-1 Pac-12), which entered having had a 20-point scorer in five straight victories. Sabally was 7 of 8 from the field in just 26 minutes due to foul trouble.

Kneepkens, who secured her third Pac-12 freshman of the week on Monday, finished with 17 points for Utah (10-6, 1-3). Brynna Maxwell added 14 points, Kennady McQueen had 13 and Dru Gylten 11.

Neither team lead by double figures, with seven ties and seven lead changes.

