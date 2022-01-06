No. 16 Providence looks for home win vs St. John’s

St. John’s (9-3, 1-0) vs. No. 16 Providence (13-2, 3-1) Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

St. John’s (9-3, 1-0) vs. No. 16 Providence (13-2, 3-1)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Providence looks for its fourth straight win over St. John’s at Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The last victory for the Red Storm at Providence was a 91-86 win on Jan. 25, 2017.

LEADING THE WAY: Julian Champagnie is averaging 19.8 points and 6.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Red Storm. Posh Alexander is also a primary facilitator, maintaining an average of 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals per game. The Friars have been led by Nate Watson, who is averaging 13.5 points and six rebounds.JUMPING FOR JULIAN: Champagnie has connected on 44.6 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 14 over the last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: St. John’s is 9-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 0-3 when the team falls shy of that mark. Providence is 12-0 when three or more players score double-digit points and 1-2 on the year, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Friars are 12-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 1-2 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Red Storm are 9-0 when at least four of their players score in double-figures and 0-3 on the year otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: The St. John’s offense has scored 83.2 points per game, the 12th-highest figure in Division I. Providence has only averaged 68.9 points per game, which ranks 211th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.