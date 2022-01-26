No. 11 Wisconsin visits Nebraska following McGowens’ 20-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (15-3, 6-2 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-13, 0-8 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska takes on the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers after Bryce McGowens scored 20 points in Nebraska’s 78-71 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Cornhuskers have gone 6-7 in home games. Nebraska ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Alonzo Verge Jr. averaging 8.7.

The Badgers are 6-2 in conference matchups. Wisconsin is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cornhuskers and Badgers face off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 7.8 points. McGowens is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Jonathan Davis is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Badgers. Brad Davison is averaging 10.1 points and 2.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 69.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points per game.

Badgers: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

