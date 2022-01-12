CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Nevada plays Boise State, seeks 7th straight home win

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:22 PM

Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (7-5, 1-0 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada hosts Boise State looking to prolong its six-game home winning streak.

The Wolf Pack have gone 5-1 in home games. Nevada leads the MWC with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Sherfield averaging 4.8.

The Broncos are 1-0 in conference play. Boise State is eighth in the MWC scoring 69.1 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherfield is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 12.1 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Emmanuel Akot is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Abu Kigab is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

