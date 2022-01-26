CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Nelson, Walker lead Navy over Bucknell 81-63

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 9:30 PM

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Nelson and Jaylen Walker each scored 14 points as Navy defeated Bucknell 81-63 on Wednesday night.

Navy (13-7, 6-3 Patriot League) earned its fifth straight road victory. Daniel Deaver added 11 points. Richard Njoku had 10 points and three blocks. Patrick Dorsey had a career-high 10 rebounds plus five points and five steals.

Navy totaled 46 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Andrew Funk had 17 points for the Bison (4-17, 1-8). Andre Screen added 15 points and three blocks. Xander Rice had 10 points.

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. Navy defeated Bucknell 73-55 on Jan. 7.

