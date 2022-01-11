NC State seeks revenge on Louisville

North Carolina State (8-8, 1-4) vs. Louisville (10-5, 4-1) KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina State (8-8, 1-4) vs. Louisville (10-5, 4-1)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina State seeks revenge on Louisville after dropping the first matchup in Raleigh. The teams last played each other on Dec. 4, when the Cardinals shot 41.7 percent from the field and went 12 for 15 from the free throw line en route to a 73-68 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville’s Malik Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 38 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Dereon Seabron has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all North Carolina State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Louisville is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-5 when fewer than four Cardinals players score in double-figures.

STREAK STATS: Louisville has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 78 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Carolina State offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The Louisville defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 279th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.