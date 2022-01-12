CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. bus driver woes continue | Prince George's Co. schools detail return-to-school plan | When contagious if infected with omicron? | Latest DC-area cases
Mosley carries Missouri State over Southern Illinois 81-76

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 10:33 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley had 33 points as Missouri State narrowly beat Southern Illinois 81-76 on Wednesday night.

Donovan Clay had 13 points for Missouri State (12-6, 3-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Gaige Prim added 12 points. Mosley hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Marcus Domask had 20 points for the Salukis (9-6, 2-1). Ben Coupet Jr. and Steven Verplancken Jr. each had 16 points.

___

___

