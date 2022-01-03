Michigan, Rutgers meet in conference play

Michigan (7-5, 1-1) vs. Rutgers (7-5, 1-1) Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Big…

Michigan (7-5, 1-1) vs. Rutgers (7-5, 1-1)

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes meet as Michigan faces Rutgers. Rutgers beat Central Connecticut by 31 points at home on Saturday, while Michigan fell 85-71 at Central Florida on Thursday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., Caleb McConnell and Geo Baker have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season, including 43 percent of all Scarlet Knights scoring over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RON: Harper has connected on 39 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 71.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Rutgers has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75.8 points while giving up 61.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Scarlet Knights have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Wolverines. Rutgers has an assist on 54 of 85 field goals (63.5 percent) over its past three outings while Michigan has assists on 41 of 87 field goals (47.1 percent) during its past three games.

FEWER TURNOVERS: Michigan’s offense has turned the ball over 12.9 times per game this year, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.