McGhee, Robinson carry Liberty over Stetson 75-59

The Associated Press

January 4, 2022, 10:08 PM

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Darius McGhee and Shiloh Robinson scored 16 points apiece and Liberty beat Stetson 75-59 on Tuesday night in an ASUN Conference opener for both teams.

Kyle Rode added 12 points for the Flames (10-6, 1-0) and Keegan McDowell and Brody Peebles each scored 11.

Rob Perry scored 18 points for the Hatters (6-8, 0-1). Chase Johnston scored 13 and Christiaan Jones 11.

