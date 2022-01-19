CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. to hand out N95 masks | Md. extends tax deadline | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Marfo leads Quinnipiac past Rider 73-67

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 9:59 PM

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Kevin Marfo totaled 16 points and 17 rebounds to lead Quinnipiac to a 73-67 victory over Rider on Wednesday night.

Matt Balanc had 16 points for the Bobcats (10-6, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight at home. Jacob Rigoni added 11 points and Dezi Jones scored 10.

Mervin James scored a season-high 24 points and had eight rebounds for the Broncs (5-11, 1-5). Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 13 points. Jeremiah Pope had 10 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Broncs for the season. Quinnipiac defeated Rider 77-70 last Friday.

