Loyer scores 25 to lead Davidson past Saint Joseph’s 88-73

The Associated Press

January 5, 2022, 10:32 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Foster Loyer had 25 points as Davidson won its 10th consecutive game, topping Saint Joseph’s 88-73 on Wednesday night.

Michael Jones had 18 points for Davidson (11-2, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Hyunjung Lee added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Sam Mennenga had 13 points.

Dahmir Bishop and Jordan Hall each scored 17 points for the Hawks (7-6, 1-1). Jack Forrest had 13 points.

