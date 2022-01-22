CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Lovett’s late basket lifts FIU over Western Kentucky 86-83

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 9:09 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Lovett made a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to lift Florida International to an 86-83 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday night.

On the subsequent possession for the Hilltoppers, Jairus Hamilton missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Panthers to hang on for the victory.

Tevin Brewer had 23 points to lead the Panthers (12-7, 2-4 Conference USA) to their fourth straight win at home. Lovett added 20 points and eight rebounds. Denver Jones scored 16.

Josh Anderson scored a season-high 23 points for the Hilltoppers (10-9, 2-4). Dayvion McKnight added 17 points and six assists. Jamarion Sharp had 11 points.

The Panthers leveled the season series against the Hilltoppers. Western Kentucky defeated Florida International 84-71 on Jan. 8.

