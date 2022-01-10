Lipscomb, JSU meet in conference play

Lipscomb (8-9, 1-1) vs. Jacksonville State (8-6, 1-0) Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville…

Lipscomb (8-9, 1-1) vs. Jacksonville State (8-6, 1-0)

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays host to Lipscomb in an Atlantic Sun matchup. Lipscomb fell 93-88 at Central Arkansas on Sunday. Jacksonville State is coming off a 65-55 win over North Alabama on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Jacksonville State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Darian Adams, Jalen Gibbs, Kayne Henry and Brandon Huffman have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Gamecocks scoring this season, though that number has dropped to 37 percent over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Ahsan Asadullah has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 31 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lipscomb is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 8-3 when scoring at least 65.

BEHIND THE ARC: Lipscomb’s Greg Jones has attempted 87 3-pointers and has connected on 34.5 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb and Jacksonville State are the class of the Atlantic Sun in terms of getting to the foul line. The Bisons are ranked first in the conference and have averaged 21.4 free throws while the Gamecocks are ranked second and have attempted 19.4 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.