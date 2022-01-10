CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Langley lifts UNC Greensboro…

Langley lifts UNC Greensboro past Wofford 58-54

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 8:25 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kobe Langley scored 17 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.1 seconds left, and UNC Greensboro narrowly defeated Wofford 58-54 on Monday night.

Bas Leyte had 11 points for UNCG (10-5, 2-1 Southern Conference).

B.J. Mack had 18 points for the Terriers (9-7, 1-3). Ryan Larson added 11 points and Max Klesmit had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM to create Chief Diversity Officer Council to elevate role across government

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

Federal employee disputes sit in limbo as MSBP nominees await confirmation

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up