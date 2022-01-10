CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. declares state of emergency | DC to offer some students weekly rapid COVID tests | Home tests to be covered by insurers | Latest DC-area cases
Lamar scores 20 to lead Kansas City past Omaha 64-61

The Associated Press

January 10, 2022, 10:53 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Arkel Lamar had 20 points as Kansas City edged past Nebraska Omaha 64-61 on Monday night.

Marvin Nesbitt Jr. had 16 points and eight rebounds for Kansas City (7-6, 2-1 Summit League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Evan Gilyard II added 15 points and seven assists. Jacob Johnson had six rebounds.

Nick Ferrarini had 17 points for the Mavericks (3-14, 2-4). Kyle Luedtke added 11 points. Darrius Hughes had 10 points.

Felix Lemetti, whose 11 points per game coming into the contest led the Mavericks, had only 5 points. He shot 20 percent from behind the arc (1 of 5).

