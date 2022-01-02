CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Booster shots required at local university | Montgomery Co. Exec. tests positive | Loudoun Co. sees increased testing demand | Latest DC-area COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Jolly scores 18, lifts…

Jolly scores 18, lifts Iona over Marist 69-66

The Associated Press

January 2, 2022, 6:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tyson Jolly had 18 points to lead five Iona players in double figures as the Gaels edged Marist 69-66 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference action on Sunday.

Elijah Joiner, Ryan Myers and Nelly Junior Joseph added 11 points apiece for the Gaels (11-2, 3-0). Walter Clayton Jr. scored 10.

Jolly shot 9 for 12 from the floor for Iona, which posted a season-high 22 assists. Junior Joseph also had eight rebounds and five blocks.

Jao Ituka had 13 points for the Red Foxes (6-6, 1-2). He missed a 3-point try at the buzzer. Ricardo Wright added 11 points.

The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Red Foxes this season. Iona defeated Marist 78-71 on Dec. 1.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Air Force expanding maternity uniform access for airmen

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

OPM sets bar for agencies hiring data scientists with new job qualifications

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up