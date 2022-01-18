CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. 1st lady has COVID-19 | APS gets OK for 'test-to-stay' | Course helping parents make vaccine decision | Loudoun County schools continues mask mandate | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Joiner scores 24 to carry Iona over Monmouth 86-85 in OT

The Associated Press

January 18, 2022, 10:02 PM

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Elijah Joiner scored a career-high 24 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range and Iona beat Monmouth 86-85 in overtime on Tuesday night.

The Gaels never trailed in overtime.

Nelly Junior Joseph had 15 points for Iona (15-3, 7-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Tyson Jolly had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Walker Miller had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Hawks (10-6, 2-3), who have now lost four straight. George Papas had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists and Shavar Reynolds Jr. scored 21.

