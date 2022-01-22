CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Johnson scores 18 to lift Mercer over W. Carolina 72-64

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 8:00 PM

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Jalen Johnson registered 18 points and six rebounds as Mercer beat Western Carolina 72-64 on Saturday.

Jordan Jones had 16 points for Mercer (12-8, 5-2 Southern Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Felipe Haase added 13 points. Kamar Robertson had 10 points.

Mercer totaled 25 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Joe Petrakis scored a career-high 20 points for the Catamounts (8-12, 2-5). Cam Bacote added 14 points. Nick Robinson had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

