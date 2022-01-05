Iowa faces tough test vs No. 23 Wisconsin

Iowa (11-3, 1-2) vs. No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1) Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Iowa (11-3, 1-2) vs. No. 23 Wisconsin (11-2, 2-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Iowa. Iowa has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Wisconsin is coming off a 74-69 win at Purdue in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis has averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while Brad Davison has put up 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Hawkeyes, Keegan Murray has averaged 22.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while Patrick McCaffery has put up 9.6 points.MIGHTY MURRAY: Keegan Murray has connected on 35.6 percent of the 59 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 15 over his last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his free throws this season.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 61 points. The Badgers are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Wisconsin has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Wisconsin has turned the ball over on just 12.4 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fourth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. The Badgers have turned the ball over only 8.2 times per game this season.

