Incarnate Word hosts Houston Baptist after Glasper’s 28-point game

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Houston Baptist Huskies (4-10, 0-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-14, 0-1 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word plays the Houston Baptist Huskies after RJ Glasper scored 28 points in Incarnate Word’s 80-64 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Cardinals have gone 3-5 in home games. Incarnate Word is eighth in the Southland in rebounding with 25.5 rebounds. Johnny Hughes III leads the Cardinals with 5.5 boards.

The Huskies are 0-1 against Southland opponents. Houston Baptist ranks third in the Southland with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Darius Lee averaging 2.3.

The teams play for the second time this season in Southland play. The Cardinals won the last matchup on Jan. 8. Josh Morgan scored 22 points points to help lead the Cardinals to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 15.6 points. Drew Lutz is averaging 8.1 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Brycen Long is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10 points. Lee is shooting 65.4% and averaging 12 points over the past 10 games for Houston Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 61.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 59.9 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

