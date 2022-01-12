Illinois State visits Drake after Reeves’ 24-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (8-7, 1-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Illinois State Redbirds (8-7, 1-1 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (11-5, 2-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -13; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State visits the Drake Bulldogs after Antonio Reeves scored 24 points in Illinois State’s 81-76 overtime loss to the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Drake ranks third in the MVC in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Garrett Sturtz paces the Bulldogs with 7.1 boards.

The Redbirds are 1-1 in MVC play. Illinois State ranks fourth in the MVC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sy Chatman averaging 4.4.

The Bulldogs and Redbirds square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sturtz is averaging 9.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tucker DeVries is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Drake.

Reeves is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Redbirds. Chatman is averaging 11.0 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

