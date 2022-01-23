Hodge lifts Cleveland State over Robert Morris 75-68

CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Moi Hodge had 22 points as Cleveland State topped Robert Morris 75-68 on Sunday. Torrey Patton added…

CLEVELAND (AP) — D’Moi Hodge had 22 points as Cleveland State topped Robert Morris 75-68 on Sunday.

Torrey Patton added 21 points for the Vikings (13-4, 9-1 Horizon League). Tre Gomillion had 19 points.

Brandon Stone scored 14 points for the Colonials (3-16, 1-9). Enoch Cheeks added 13 points and seven rebounds. Michael Green III had 13 points.

The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Colonials for the season. Cleveland State defeated Robert Morris 78-77 on Jan. 7.

