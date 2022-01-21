CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Hitchon scores 21 to…

Hitchon scores 21 to carry Canisius past Rider 70-69

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 10:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Scott Hitchon had 21 points and Armon Harried hit the winning shot as Canisius narrowly defeated Rider 70-69 on Friday night.

Harried drove the right side of the lane and hit a running one-hander from about 15 feet with about two seconds remaining.

Ahamadou Fofana had 15 points for Canisius (6-12, 2-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Jacco Fritz added 13 points. Harried had 10 points.

Dwight Murray, Jr. had 27 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Broncs (5-12, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up