Hillmon leads No. 8 Michigan women past Wisconsin, 83-44

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Michigan rolled to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Leigha Brown scored 11 points and Cameron Williams added 10 for Michigan (16-2 overall, 7-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row and is off to the best start in school history.

Sydney Hilliard had 11 points for Wisconsin (5-13, 1-6), which lost for the fourth time in five games.

Michigan put the game out of reach in the second quarter. After the Badgers scored the first basket of the period, the Wolverines went on a 25-3 run, finishing with a 12-0 spurt to take a 44-17 halftime lead.

OHIO STATE 95, NO. 12 MARYLAND 89

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a career-high 33 points, Jacy Sheldon added 24 points with 10 assists, and Ohio State beat Maryland.

Mikesell, playing against her former team, was 11 of 13 from the field, including five straight makes from 3-point range, and 6 of 6 at the line.

Rebeka Mikulasikova added 10 points for Ohio State (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten). The Buckeyes shot 55% from the field.

Angel Reese led Maryland (12-6, 4-3) with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Chloe Bibby finished with 20 points and seven boards.

NO. 13 GEORGIA 66, MISSISSIPPI STATE 63

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Que Morrison scored 14 points, Mikayla Coombs added 13 and No. 13 Georgia survived a late rally by Mississippi State.

Georgia (15-3, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) ended a six-game skid against Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3).

Georgia led 38-11 in the second quarter. Rickea Jackson’s jumper gave Mississippi State its only lead of the game, 63-62, with 53 seconds remaining. Coombs answered with a corner jump shot to put Georgia ahead for good.

Jackson scored 27 points on 12-of-26 shooting for Mississippi State.

NO. 18 GEORGIA TECH 65, SYRACUSE 55

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Nerea Hermosa scored a career-high 21 points and Georgia Tech beat Syracuse.

Lorela Cubaj had 14 points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 11 for the Yellow Jackets (14-4, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Transfer Digna Strautmane, a four-year starter at Syracuse, had 10 rebounds, nine points and three blocks.

Teisha Hyman scored 18 points and Chrislyn Carr and Alaysia Styles had 12 each for the Orange (8-9-1-6).

BOSTON COLLEGE 73, NO. 19 NOTRE DAME 71

BOSTON (AP) — Cameron Swartz scored 28 points, Makayla Dickens added 20 and Boston College rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish led by 14 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but missed their last four shots, including three in the last four seconds.

Taylor Soule added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2) with 15 points.

NO. 20 NORTH CAROLINA 61, VIRGINIA 52

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter.

The Tar Heels (15-2, 5-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won the last four games in the series and 24 of the last 27.

Taylor Valladay had a career-high 18 points with eight rebounds for Virginia (3-12, 0-5). Kaydan Lawson grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds. The Cavaliers have lost six straight.

FLORIDA 77, NO. 23 KENTUCKY 52

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kiki Smith scored 25 points and Florida beat short-handed Kentucky for its fourth straight win.

Smith was 10-of-18 shooting with six assists. Freshman Alberte Rimdal went 5 of 6 from 3-point range for her 15 points as Florida (14-5, 4-2 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game losing streak to the Wildcats.

Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats (8-6, 1-3), who lost their third straight, with 17 points and 10 rebounds, her 20th career double-double.

