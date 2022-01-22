CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Hawkins scores 20 to lead Norfolk St. past Coppin St. 84-77

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 9:28 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jalen Hawkins matched his season high with 20 points as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 84-77 on Saturday night.

Dana Tate Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (13-4, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Joe Bryant Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Jenkins had 10 points.

Nendah Tarke scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Eagles (3-15, 2-1). Tyree Corbett added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.

