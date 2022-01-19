Haase, Mercer Bears to visit Sloan, East Tennessee State Buccaneers

Mercer Bears (11-7, 4-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 3-3 SoCon) Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Mercer Bears (11-7, 4-1 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (11-8, 3-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: East Tennessee State -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Felipe Haase and the Mercer Bears visit David Sloan and the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-2 in home games. East Tennessee State has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears have gone 4-1 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers and Bears match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Brewer is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

Haase is averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

