Green leads New Orleans against Nicholls State after 20-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (10-7) at New Orleans Privateers (7-8)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans hosts the Nicholls State Colonels after Troy Green scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 93-66 victory over the Dillard Bleu Devils.

The Privateers have gone 5-2 at home. New Orleans has a 3-7 record against teams over .500.

The Colonels are 2-5 on the road. Nicholls State ranks third in the Southland scoring 37.9 points per game in the paint led by Emanuel Littles averaging 2.1.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Privateers. Derek St. Hilaire is averaging 14.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Devante Carter is averaging 12 points, 3.4 assists and two steals for the Colonels. Jitaurious Gordon is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

