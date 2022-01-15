CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Gray, Gerlich lead Texas…

Gray, Gerlich lead Texas Tech women by No. 25 K-State 64-45

The Associated Press

January 15, 2022, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Vivian Gray scored 23 points, Bryn Gerlich added a career-high 16 and Texas Tech raced to a 64-45 win over No. 25 Kansas State on Saturday.

Gerlich and Gray combined for 17 points in the first quarter — Gerlich hit three 3-pointers — and the Red Raiders opened a 23-7 lead. TCU was 10 of 19, the Wildcats just 3 of 13.

Trailing 40-22 at halftime, K-State managed to close the gap to 53-43 after three quarters but then went ice cold, making just 1 of 17 shots, ending the game on an 0 for 12 drought over the last 5 1/2 minutes.

Khadija Faye added 11 points for Texas Tech (9-7, 2-3), which had lost two straight after upsetting No. 9 Texas. Earlier in the day, Kansas State knocked off the No. 19 Texas Tech men 62-51.

Serena Sundell and Ayoka Lee both scored 12 points for the Wildcats (13-4, 3-2), who were coming off a three-point loss to No. 9 Iowa State.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up