Grambling St. defeats Mississippi Valley St. 68-64

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 7:21 PM

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Eric Parrish had 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Grambling State to a 68-64 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Tra’Michael Moton had 14 points for Grambling State (6-12, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Prince Moss added 11 points and six rebounds. AJ Taylor had 10 points.

Gary Grant had 17 points for the Delta Devils (1-16, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Caleb Hunter added 13 points. Devin Gordon had 13 points and seven rebounds.

