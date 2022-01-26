CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Gipson helps lead Tarleton State over Lamar 62-57

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 11:55 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Montre Gipson scored 18 points and Tarleton State defeated Lamar 62-57 on Wednesday night.

Gipson made 4 of 5 3-point attempts. Freddy Hicks added 15 points and Noah McDavid 11 for the Texans (9-13, 4-5 Western Athletic Conference).

Lincoln Smith had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Cardinals (2-18, 0-7). Brook McClure added 14 points, C.J. Roberts 13 and Kasen Harrison 10 with six assists. Lamar has lost 11 straight.

