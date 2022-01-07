CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MoCo schools dump formula for shifting to virtual class | Prince George's Co. brings in 500k COVID home tests | Anne Arundel Co. implements mask requirement | No mask, vaccine mandate in Va. House this year
Home » College Basketball » Garrett lifts Northwestern St.…

Garrett lifts Northwestern St. over Incarnate Word 83-80

The Associated Press

January 7, 2022, 8:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KATY, Texas (AP) — Cedric Garrett made the decisive three-point play and Northwestern State defeated Incarnate Word 83-80 on Friday in a second-round game of the Southland Conference Tip-Off.

LaTerrance Read’s 3-pointer had given the Demons an 80-78 lead with 57 seconds remaining. After Incarnate Word tied it, Garrett made a layup and free throw with 18 seconds left to give the Demons the win.

Kendal Coleman had 15 points and 13 rebounds to lead Northwestern State.Carvell Teasett had 18 points for the Demons (4-12). Jovan Zelenbaba added 13 points. Garrett had 11 points.

Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 20 points and six rebounds for the Cardinals (3-13). Drew Lutz added 17 points and seven rebounds. Godsgift ”GG” Ezedinma had 15 points.

Northwestern State plays New Orleans on Saturday and Incarnate Word plays Houston Baptist. The tip-off games do not count in the league standings.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Courtney sets tone for DHS procurement with new strategic plan

USPS seeks 120-day delay to comply with OSHA vaccine, testing requirements

Pentagon Reservation raises health protection policy level as Omicron spreads

For second time in a week, federal offices in D.C. region closed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up