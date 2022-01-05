Gardner leads Virginia’s late rally to beat Clemson 75-65

Jayden Gardner scored 23 points and Virginia pulled away in the final seven minutes to beat Clemson 75-65 on Tuesday night.

Virginia, which has won three of its last four, avenged a 67-50 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22 that ended an 11-game win streak in the series. The Cavaliers have won six straight against the Tigers in South Carolina.

The Cavaliers closed on a 19-8 run. Gardner made six free throws during the stretch.

Gardner shot 7 for 11 and 9 for 10 from the free-throw line. Armaan Franklin added 13 points for Virginia (9-5, 3-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which shot 54% (25 of 46) and made 21 of its 24 (87.5%) free throws.

Hunter Tyson scored 15 points to lead Clemson (9-5, 1-2), which ended a four-game win streak. David Collins added 14 points, PJ Hall 13 points and Nick Honor 11.

Virginia led by eight with 4:33 remaining in the first half before Clemson closed on an 11-2 run for a 37-36 halftime advantage. There were seven ties and five lead changes in the second half before the Cavaliers took the lead for good with 6:51 to go.

Virginia concludes a three-game road swing at North Carolina on Saturday.

Clemson plays at North Carolina State on Saturday.

