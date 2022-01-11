Furman looks for home win vs ETSU

East Tennessee State (10-7, 2-2) vs. Furman (11-6, 3-1) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Tennessee State (10-7, 2-2) vs. Furman (11-6, 3-1)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman looks for its fourth straight win over East Tennessee State at Timmons Arena. The last victory for the Buccaneers at Furman was a 62-61 win on Jan. 18, 2018.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jalen Slawson, Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter and Conley Garrison have combined to account for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Paladins have given up only 61.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 74.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: David Sloan has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all East Tennessee State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Furman is a flawless 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent or less. The Paladins are 2-6 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Furman has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 80.2 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman as a collective unit has made 11.6 3-pointers per game this season, which is fifth-best among Division I teams.

