Funk leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against George Mason after 22-point game

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (8-8, 2-4 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (7-7, 1-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) visits the George Mason Patriots after Taylor Funk scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 70-54 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Patriots are 6-1 on their home court. George Mason averages 72.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 2-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 42.8%.

The Patriots and Hawks match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Oduro is shooting 59.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Patriots. De’Von Cooper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Ejike Obinna is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Jordan Hall is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Joseph’s (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

