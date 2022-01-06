Ft. Wayne, Youngstown St. meet in conference play

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-7, 1-3) vs. Youngstown State (9-5, 3-1) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne (5-7, 1-3) vs. Youngstown State (9-5, 3-1)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays host to Purdue Fort Wayne in a Horizon matchup. Both teams last played this past Wednesday. Youngstown State won over Robert Morris 64-60, while Purdue Fort Wayne fell 65-58 at Cleveland State.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Youngstown State’s Michael Akuchie has averaged 14 points and 7.5 rebounds while Tevin Olison has put up 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Mastodons, Jarred Godfrey has averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Jalon Pipkins has put up 13.5 points.GIFTED GODFREY: Godfrey has connected on 33.3 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 79.6 percent of his free throws this season.

TWO STREAKS: Purdue Fort Wayne has dropped its last five road games, scoring 65 points and allowing 79.6 points during those contests. Youngstown State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 83.5 points while giving up 57.5.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Penguins have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Youngstown State has 48 assists on 82 field goals (58.5 percent) across its past three games while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 40 of 72 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State is ranked second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.2 percent. The Penguins have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game and 15.6 per game over their last five games.

