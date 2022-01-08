CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Local universities expand booster requirements | MCPS dumps formula for virtual class shift | No mask, vaccine mandates in Va. House | Latest numbers
Fowler carries Sacramento St. past N. Colorado 85-71

The Associated Press

January 8, 2022, 7:43 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Bryce Fowler had 30 points as Sacramento State beat Northern Colorado 85-71 on Saturday.

Fowler hit 8 of 10 free throws. He added seven rebounds.

Zach Chappell scored a career-high 24 points for Sacramento State (5-6, 1-3). Cameron Wilbon added a career-high 18 points.

Daylen Kountz had 25 points for the Bears (8-8, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Kur Jongkuch added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Matt Johnson II had 14 points.

