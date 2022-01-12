CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Evee leads Rice against Western Kentucky after 25-point showing

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:42 PM

Rice Owls (9-5, 2-1 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-6, 1-1 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -8.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Rice takes on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers after Travis Evee scored 25 points in Rice’s 85-80 victory over the UAB Blazers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-1 at home. Western Kentucky is ninth in C-USA in team defense, giving up 68.5 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Owls are 2-1 in conference matchups. Rice scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Hilltoppers and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in C-USA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jairus Hamilton is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Max Fiedler is averaging 9.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Owls. Carl Pierre is averaging 13.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 51.4% over the past 10 games for Rice.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

