Estrada leads Hofstra against Delaware after 24-point outing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-5, 2-1 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (9-7, 1-2 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Aaron Estrada scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 78-66 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Pride have gone 5-0 at home. Hofstra is seventh in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.5 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 2-1 in CAA play. Delaware scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Pride and Fightin’ Blue Hens meet Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Cooks is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.1 points for the Pride. Estrada is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Ryan Allen is averaging 14.4 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 7-3, averaging 77.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

