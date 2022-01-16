CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 16 more Montgomery Co. schools to go virtual | Prince George's Co. extends mask mandate into March | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Dorsey scores 12 off…

Dorsey scores 12 off bench to lead Navy over Boston U 72-65

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Patrick Dorsey had 12 points off the bench to lead Navy to a 72-65 win over Boston University on Sunday.

Jaylen Walker had 11 points for the Midshipmen (12-5, 5-1 Patriot League), who won for a fourth straight time on the road.

Sukhmail Mathon scored a career-high 24 points and had 14 rebounds for the Terriers (11-8, 2-4). Walter Whyte added 12 points. Ethan Brittain-Watts scored 11. Javante McCoy, whose 18 points per game entering the contest led the Terriers, scored eight points on 2-of-11 shooting.

The Midshipmen improved to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Navy defeated Boston University 83-71 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up