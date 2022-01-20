CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools keep mask requirement | Montgomery Co. may extend mask mandate | Boosters needed against omicron | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » COVID outbreak at Nebraska…

COVID outbreak at Nebraska postpones game at No. 19 Ohio St

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 1:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Nebraska men’s basketball game at No. 19 Ohio State on Saturday has been postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cornhuskers’ program.

Nebraska said in a statement Thursday it would not have the Big Ten minimum of seven scholarship players available.

Nebraska and Ohio State will coordinate with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

The Buckeyes had three nonconference games in December canceled because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program. Until now, the Huskers had not had any games affected by the virus this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

New Federal Sustainability Plan harnesses fewer fossil fuels, more procurement power to fight climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up