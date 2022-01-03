Conference play starts for Central Ark., EKU

Central Arkansas (3-10, 0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (8-6, 0-0) McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern…

Central Arkansas (3-10, 0-0) vs. Eastern Kentucky (8-6, 0-0)

McBrayer Arena, Richmond, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts Central Arkansas as Atlantic Sun play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Central Arkansas finished with four wins and 12 losses in the Southland, while Eastern Kentucky won 15 games and lost five in the OVC.

STEPPING UP: The Bears are led by Darious Hall and Camren Hunter. Hall is averaging 12.5 points and seven rebounds while Hunter is accounting for 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest. The Colonels have been led by Devontae Blanton and Michael Moreno, who have combined to score 21.7 points per outing.DOMINANT DARIOUS: Hall has connected on 34.8 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Central Arkansas is 0-10 when it allows at least 73 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

TWO STREAKS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 61.9 points and allowing 93.3 points during those contests. Eastern Kentucky is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 102.7 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Eastern Kentucky offense has scored 84.8 points per game this season, ranking the Colonels 10th nationally. The Central Arkansas defense has allowed 81.8 points per game to opponents (ranked 293rd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.