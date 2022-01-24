Colorado visits Oregon following Richardson’s 21-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12) Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Oregon…

Colorado Buffaloes (12-6, 4-4 Pac-12) at Oregon Ducks (12-6, 5-2 Pac-12)

Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon faces the Colorado Buffaloes after Will Richardson scored 21 points in Oregon’s 84-56 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Ducks are 8-2 in home games. Oregon ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by N’Faly Dante averaging 1.7.

The Buffaloes are 4-4 in conference play. Colorado is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Ducks and Buffaloes match up Tuesday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richardson is scoring 14.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Ducks. Jacob Young is averaging 7.5 points and 1.6 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the last 10 games for Oregon.

Jabari Walker is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.4 points for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 77.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.