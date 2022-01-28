Colorado State hosts UNLV after Hamilton’s 23-point showing

UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UNLV Rebels (11-9, 3-4 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (16-1, 6-1 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits the Colorado State Rams after Bryce Hamilton scored 23 points in UNLV’s 80-55 loss to the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Rams are 10-0 on their home court. Colorado State scores 78.5 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Rebels are 3-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV is third in the MWC with 33.5 rebounds per game led by Royce Hamm Jr. averaging 9.9.

The Rams and Rebels square off Friday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy is averaging 18.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 10 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

Hamilton is averaging 19.9 points for the Rebels. Donovan Williams is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

