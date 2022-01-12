Cole leads Coastal Carolina against Appalachian State after 21-point game

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-9, 2-2 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-9, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Appalachian State -2.5; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina faces the Appalachian State Mountaineers after Vince Cole scored 21 points in Coastal Carolina’s 69-59 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Mountaineers are 6-2 on their home court. Appalachian State is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 33.0 rebounds. James Lewis leads the Mountaineers with 6.1 boards.

The Chanticleers have gone 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Coastal Carolina is the Sun Belt leader with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 5.8.

The Mountaineers and Chanticleers meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Delph is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Appalachian State.

Mostafa is scoring 15.9 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Chanticleers. Cole is averaging 14.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.