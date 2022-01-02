Clark’s career-high 44 points lead No. 21 Iowa women to win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 21 Iowa beat Evansville 93-56 on Sunday.

It was the most points scored by a player in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark also became the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so in her first 40 games. Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell reached the mark in 41 games.

Clark scored 14 points in the first quarter, one shy of Evansville’s 15, to help Iowa build an 11-point lead. She also had 10 points in the fourth quarter, helping Iowa take its largest lead of 38 points.

Clark finished 18 of 26 from the floor, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the line to top her previous scoring high of 39 points against Nebraska on Feb. 11.

Gabbie Marshall added 13 points for Iowa (7-3), which is scheduled to play Northwestern and Nebraska this week.

Iowa had runs of 11-0 and 17-1 in the third quarter, outscoring Evansville 32-13.

Abby Feit had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville (6-6). Je’Naiya Davis added 14 points.

