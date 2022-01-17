CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some Va. school systems keeping mask mandate | Is omicron a turning point? | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Clark scores 21 to…

Clark scores 21 to lead La Salle past Saint Joseph’s 75-64

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 7:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Clark matched his career high with 21 points as La Salle topped Saint Joseph’s 75-64 on Monday.

Josh Nickelberry had 19 points for La Salle (6-8, 1-3 Atlantic 10 Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Clifton Moore added 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Khalil Brantley had 10 points.

Taylor Funk had 16 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks (7-8, 1-3). Jordan Hall added 11 points and Cameron Brown had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up