CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. districts sue to stop mask-optional order | US Special Operations Command head tests positive | Prince George's Co. schools CEO says decisions paying off | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Chandler, Manning lead South…

Chandler, Manning lead South Alabama past ULM 68-56

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jay Jay Chandler had 21 points and Charles Manning Jr. added 20 points as South Alabama topped ULM 68-56 on Saturday.

Chandler shot 9 for 12 from the field. Manning Jr. also had six assists.

Javon Franklin had 11 points for South Alabama (14-5, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory.

Andre Jones had 13 points for the Warhawks (10-10, 2-6). He also had eight turnovers but only five assists. Nika Metskhvarishvili added 13 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Agencies look to bring cohesion to digital identity projects

Navy appeals court decision barring punishment for SEALs who refused vaccine

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

FITARA 13 scorecard brings truce to data center consolidation debate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up